Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVgo.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSE EVGO opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73. EVgo has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 42.77, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

