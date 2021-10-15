Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.23 Million

Brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post sales of $128.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $130.10 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $140.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $520.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $543.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 661,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,014. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

