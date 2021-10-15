Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

