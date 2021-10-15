Zacks: Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRIX shares. TheStreet raised IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 49,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,773. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $117.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

