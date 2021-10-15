Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 457,565 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 635.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 208,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

