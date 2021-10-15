Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

