Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass (NYSE:COMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Compass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:COMP opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Compass has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compass will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

