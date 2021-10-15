Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Hold

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $244.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,194,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 185,404 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.