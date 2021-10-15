Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) to Sell

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

