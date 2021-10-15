Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

