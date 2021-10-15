Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

