Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.50.

DIN opened at $81.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

