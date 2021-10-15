Zacks Investment Research Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.87.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

