Zacks Investment Research Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $198,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

