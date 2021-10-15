Zacks Investment Research Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE FUBO opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

