Zacks Investment Research Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) to Sell

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OR opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

