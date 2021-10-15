Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) to “Hold”

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.