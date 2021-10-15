Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Buy

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

