Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) to Buy

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

TALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Italk stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Italk has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Italk will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP purchased a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $14,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

