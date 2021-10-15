Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) to “Buy”

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTCO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE NTCO opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 2.36. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 131.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

