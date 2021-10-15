ZEON Market Capitalization Hits $35.79 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 80% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, ZEON has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $155,147.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00044207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00214157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00094243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

