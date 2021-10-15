Zero Market Capitalization Hits $2.16 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Zero has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $83,126.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00204628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00119761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00126893 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003222 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,593,637 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.