ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $730,712.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00111641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.69 or 1.00216556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.38 or 0.06254210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 61,008,481 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

