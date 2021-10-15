ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 341,594 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

