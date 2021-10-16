-$0.03 EPS Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Sharps Compliance posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

SMED stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 120,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of -0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 219,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 117,992 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

