-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 83,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,312. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.33 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

