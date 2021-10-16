-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.10). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 244.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,482.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,485 shares of company stock worth $7,128,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

