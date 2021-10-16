$0.44 EPS Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

NYSE HUBS opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $817.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $21,731,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

