-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.39). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 96,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,196. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

