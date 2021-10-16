$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

ATUS stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. 7,133,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,543. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

