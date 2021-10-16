$0.51 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.31. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.90.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after buying an additional 430,378 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,497,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.