-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.00. 1,319,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,528. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Splunk by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

