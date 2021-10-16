$0.58 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Corning posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 2,867,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,454. Corning has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

