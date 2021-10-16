$0.64 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORRF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.88. 19,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

