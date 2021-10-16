$0.71 EPS Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

