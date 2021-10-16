$0.83 EPS Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,283.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $145.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.