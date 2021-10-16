$0.89 EPS Expected for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 841.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after acquiring an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.46. 227,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,418. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

