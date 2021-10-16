-$0.89 EPS Expected for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($2.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rallybio.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. Rallybio has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.