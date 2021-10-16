-$1.01 EPS Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.93). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

