$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $118.70. 260,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,656. ASGN has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

