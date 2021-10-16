$1.14 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.20. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.24. 40,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $317.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.