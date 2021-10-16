$1.14 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.20. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.24. 40,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The firm has a market cap of $317.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.