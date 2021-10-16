$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $156.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56. Garmin has a 52-week low of $97.44 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

