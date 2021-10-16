$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $19,739,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. 2,985,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

