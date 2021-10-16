$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

