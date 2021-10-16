117,078 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,605,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 248,176 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after buying an additional 297,952 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

