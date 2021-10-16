13,716 Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 204,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $773,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.00 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

