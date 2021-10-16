$14.59 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will report $14.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.82 million and the lowest is $14.35 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $33.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 million to $36.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.96 million, with estimates ranging from $188.27 million to $203.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,373. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

