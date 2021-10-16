$140.08 Million in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce $140.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.23 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $200.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $63.46 on Friday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11.

Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

