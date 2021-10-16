15,000 Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,520,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,069,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,226,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

FSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.