$161.02 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $161.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.45 million to $162.60 million. TowneBank reported sales of $192.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $666.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $626.91 million, with estimates ranging from $626.85 million to $626.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 370,310 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.
TOWN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 148,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
