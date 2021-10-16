$161.02 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $161.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.45 million to $162.60 million. TowneBank reported sales of $192.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $666.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $626.91 million, with estimates ranging from $626.85 million to $626.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 370,310 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 148,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

